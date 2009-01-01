Popular Topics
Busy beach day for rescue workers

| Rescue services have had their hands full, responding to reports of drownings and near drownings at...

Rescue services have had their hands full, responding to reports of drownings and near drownings at several <?xml:namespace prefix="st1" ns="urn:schemas-microsoft-com:office:smarttags"?><city w:st="on"><place w:st="on">Cape Town beaches. <?xml:namespace prefix="o" ns="urn:schemas-microsoft-com:office:office"?>

A man, believed to be in his 20s, drowned this afternoon at Bloubergstrand.

The National Sea Rescue Institute’s Craig Lambinon says rescue officials tried their best to save the bather.

Earlier today lifeguards discovered the body of a missing 40-year-old deaf and mute fisherman at a beach in the <place w:st="on">Strand. He was reported missing earlier this week.

A 4-year-old girl is in a critical condition in hospital, after nearly drowning at <place w:st="on"><placename w:st="on">Hout<placetype w:st="on">Bay.

Another 3 boys, all of whom are younger than 12, had a narrow escape after they were rescued from the tidal pool at <place w:st="on"><placetype w:st="on">Camps<placetype w:st="on">Bay.

